1 woman dead, another critically wounded in KCK shooting

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Gunfire killed one woman Friday and critically wounded a second woman outside a Kansas City, Kansas, house.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 the shooting happened about 4 p.m at a house in the 6200 block of Webster Avenue.

No information on what led to the shootings was available.

Police did not immediately provide any suspect information.

This is the 11th homicide of 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

#Shooting#Kck
