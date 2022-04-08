ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Disney Princess: The Concert' coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQMlX_0f3tBI6W00

Disney lovers of all ages are invited to experience the magic of the most famous music from some of our favorite films.

On April 12, ' Disney Princess- The Concert ' is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Four Broadway stars turned Disney princesses are hosting a magical show that becomes one big sing-a-long.

As part of an 80-city tour, the ladies will fill the Academy of Music with more than 30 of the most legendary songs.

"When you watch this show, you're going to not only be entertained by the four Broadway stars on stage singing huge solo numbers, but also singing together in four-part harmony. We're accompanied by a 40-foot LED screen that will play the animation from all of the movies," says Syndee Winters, who played Nala on Broadway in Disney's 'The Lion King.'

"You will see Rapunzel cascading down on her hair, and you'll see Mulan and you'll see Princess Tiana," added Winters.

The Broadway star joins Susan Egan, who originated the role of Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' and also voiced Meg in the film 'Hercules.'

Rounding out the quartet is Arielle Jacobs, who performed as Jasmine in 'Aladdin' on Broadway, and Anneliese van der Pol, the last Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' on Broadway.

They perform classics like 'Part of Your World,' 'Let It Go,' 'A Whole New World,' 'Colors of the Wind,' and 'A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.'

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up.

"We have women and kids of all ages dressing up in themes," Winters says. "We encourage it. We are here to celebrate you, the princesses and the royals."

The ladies also share stories of being princesses on stage and screen.

'
Disney Princess - The Concert ' is next Tuesday, April 12 at the Academy of Music.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin.co

Is Jessica Jones a Disney princess now?

There’s a new Disney princess in town ― at least, according to Krysten Ritter. Last week, the actress took to Instagram to mark the arrival of Jessica Jones on Disney+. In her post, which features a photo of herself as the titular superhero, the actress called her character a “Disney princess” and encouraged her followers to watch or rewatch the Marvel series on its new streaming home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Egan
InsideHook

The Best Concerts Coming to Chicago This Spring

It’s time to ditch your North Face puffer, peel yourself out from under your layers of blankets, and get ready to enjoy living in the best city in the world again. (At least until we get our inevitable “late spring blizzard.”) Here are our top picks for...
CHICAGO, IL
Bay News 9

Disney World relaunching Cultural Representative Program this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — International workers will be returning to the World Showcase pavilions at Epcot this summer as Disney World restarts its Disney Cultural Representative Program. What You Need To Know. Disney is restarting its Cultural Representative Program. The program allows participants from various countries to work at Disney...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princesses#Disney Movies#The Academy Of Music#Rapunzel#Mulan#Ag
WDW News Today

New Princess Tiana Ear Headband by BaubleBar Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new ear headband by BaubleBar inspired by Princess Tiana is now available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Princess Tiana Ear Headband by BaubleBar – $49.99. The ears...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter Calls Her Character a Disney Princess after the Series Debuts on Disney+

Marvel fans are on their toes as the Netflix series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders, and ABC series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD arrived on Disney Plus and this would be the very first time that the streaming platform would have an extremely adult set of content in the history of their service. For Krysten Ritter, this is an opportunity and she even called her character a Disney Princess.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy