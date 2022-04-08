Bucks And Pistons Final Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons have announced their finalized injury reports for Friday's contest.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Michigan on Friday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their finalized injury reports.
The final injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-30 record, while the Pistons have already been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.
Comments / 0