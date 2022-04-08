ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bucks And Pistons Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIWYP_0f3tBGL400

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons have announced their finalized injury reports for Friday's contest.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons are facing off in Michigan on Friday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their finalized injury reports.

The final injury report for both teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMgqY_0f3tBGL400
NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-30 record, while the Pistons have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
State
New York State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Milwaukee Bucks#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Blames Michael Jordan And The Bulls For Creating Drama Because The Pistons Didn't Shake Hands In 1991: “Now, Why Is This Such A Big Deal? I Think Because The Chicago Bulls And Michael Jordan Made It A Big Deal."

The Isiah Thomas-Michael Jordan rivalry is one of the most famous in the NBA. The two legends went at it on more than one occasion, giving fans incredible memories that will last forever. Their beef allegedly started when Thomas ignored Jordan during their first meeting, only to talk bad about the Chicago Bulls later.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Seemingly Throws Shade At Frank Vogel: "This Year We Had More Starting Lineups Than We Had Wins."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roller-coaster ride this season. The high pre-season expectations and the possibility of another championship run came right before the continuous injuries and issues with roster fit that saw them spiral out and end the season without even a chance at a postseason berth. While not much can be done immediately, there have been rumors of big moves in the offseason already.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Slams James Harden For Poor Performance Against The Raptors: “He Gotta Step Up. Embiid Is Playing Like An MVP.”

Despite a very strong start, James Harden has run into a poor slump of form with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former MVP has been struggling to play well with the 76ers and has been putting on inefficient offensive performances for the franchise. And considering Harden's playoff resume, the signs are not good for the 76ers as they prepare to make a run for the NBA championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez has message for White Sox following Opening Day win

On Friday, Javier Baez made his debut with the Detroit Tigers and it is a day that he and everyone involved (including the fans) will never forget. With the score tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Baez stepped to the plate and proceeded to knock in the winning run to give the Tigers a 5-4 Opening Day win over the Central Division favorite Chicago White Sox.
DETROIT, MI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy