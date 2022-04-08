ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bucks And Pistons Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The Bucks and Pistons have announced their starting lineups for Friday's contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks (50-30) and Detroit Pistons (23-57)  are facing off in Michigan on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starters.

The full starting lineup for both squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

