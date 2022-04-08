My first Ramadan without Dad reminds me why I keep Islamic traditions

Hey y'all. Big news week! We will soon have a new justice on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. There was more discussion on Justice Clarence Thomas and whether or not he should recuse himself from certain cases. There is still a war in Ukraine and the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap is still making headlines. Here's what we have to end this week. Enjoy your weekend.

By Ahmed Rehab

Although Ramadan is a solemn month of fasting, prayer and reflection, it also is a festive time in which family and friends gather every evening for cozy meals and prayers.

In many countries around the world, reduced work hours are in place; homes, schools and public squares are adorned with lanterns, crescent moons and stars; TV listings switch to special Ramadan programming; and seasonal songs and litanies complete the nostalgic atmosphere.

It is a holiday I always look forward to, but this time it is more difficult. It is my first Ramadan without my father, who did not survive the pandemic.

CAIR Executive Director Ahmed Rehab gives a khutba, or opening sermon during Ramadan. Ahmed Rehab

By Terry Weber

Here are the facts: Women are not mini-men.

We have different roles, and we need to create a work environment that enables women to both guide their families forward while accomplishing work and career goals.

Women have demands on our bodies and our time that are unique to us, whether we are dealing with pregnancy, miscarriage, breastfeeding or menopause. Half the population deals with these issues and are fearful and ashamed to ask for consideration or accommodations.

By Paul Brandus

President Joe Biden wants to bring up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war to the United States. This is the American way. "Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me," says the eloquent Statue of Liberty poem, "The New Colossus," penned by Emma Lazarus.

Immigrants strengthen us, and for that reason I have another idea that will strengthen us. It has the added benefit of further weakening Russian President Vladimir Putin. And I know from firsthand experience – having worked as a young man in the American Embassy in Moscow – that it works. More on this in a moment.

First, the idea: Putin has declared war on more than Ukraine. In an epic blunder, he has also declared war on his own country's future. Russia's best and brightest are fleeing, and they're taking their brains, talents and aspirations with them. We should bring them here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: My first Ramadan without Dad reminds me why I keep Islamic traditions