It is one of the largest collections of Black artifacts in the country. A former New York City teacher turned her home into a Black history museum, The New York Times reports. Elizabeth Meaders is a retired New York City school teacher who first began collecting Jackie Robinson artifacts as a young girl. From there she started visiting sports memorabilia shows, buying artifacts from other Black athletes like boxer Joe Louis. One day, she acquired an image of Crispus Attucks, the first American killed in the American Revolution, sparking her love for Black military items. One day she looked up and she just never stopped.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO