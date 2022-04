Three people were arrested Saturday after leading LAPD officers on a pursuit Saturday evening. The three suspects, two men and one woman, were originally wanted for a reported armed assault that occurred in South Los Angeles. They led authorities northbound on the 405 Freeway, ending up outside of the Westfield Mall in Culver City. As they attempted to flee from the vehicle, which was still moving, the female suspect was tackled by an LAPD officer just as she entered the Macy's attached to the mall. The vehicle, a four-door BMW, came to a stop about 40 yards from where the suspects exited,...

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO