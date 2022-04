Yale’s faculty senate will soon have a new name — and new seats for engineering faculty. Per an announcement in late February, engineering faculty will soon become a distinct entity — the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences — separate from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, with their own dean, budget and governing rules. They are currently represented under the umbrella of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Senate, a body elected by faculty vote that frequently weighs in on both University-wide and national issues.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 29 DAYS AGO