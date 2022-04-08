Restaurant buys 250+ lunches for North East School District

Buying lunch for someone can be a great way to say thanks. How about buying more than 260 lunches.

That’s what the Lewis family did for teachers and other staff members in the North East School District on Friday, April 8.

The family that owns the Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East made hundreds of lunches to say thank you. It’s actually the second year for the Lewis family to show their appreciation.

“The last couple years have been pretty difficult, not just for teachers but for everybody. This token of appreciation from the Lewis family and the Skunk and Goat is very much appreciation. Out teachers enjoyed it very much last year, so them coming this back this year is a very welcome site,” said William Renne, North East School District Principal.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern donated meals to a number of charities during the COVID-19 pandemic through Red Letter Hospitality, its parent company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.