Honolulu, HI

VIDEO: Bystanders step in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

By Gray News staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A witness captured video of the moment police and bystanders stepped in to stop a man who was allegedly trying to rob a bank. Honolulu police said they responded to the Bank of Hawaii...

www.fox10tv.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police arrest bank robbery suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested a suspect in a stateline bank robbery. Police were called to Advia Credit Union, 746 4th St., just after noon on Tuesday. A suspect reportedly walked up to a teller with a note demanding money. The suspect got the cash and ran away from the scene. No one […]
BELOIT, WI
Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA
WSPA 7News

Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after police chase, crash

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of robbing banks in North Carolina and South Carolina has died in a car crash after a police chase and a “forced stop” by a sheriff’s deputy. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the crash occurred Friday night on Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount, North Carolina. […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WALA-TV FOX10

Kidnapped infant found in Montgomery; mother in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police report that a 9-month-old who was kidnapped is safe. An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for Comarion Henderson-Goodson. Police say he was taken by his biological mother, Dominique Goodson, who does not have legal custody. CrimeStoppers reports Comarion was found in Montgomery and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shot minutes after he fired at ex-girlfriend and children, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and her children was himself wounded when someone shot him a few minutes later, police said. It started around 3:20 p.m. Monday when officers were called to Illinois Street. That’s where a man opened fire on the vehicle. The only injury was to a child who suffered cuts from glass that was shattered by the bullets.
MOBILE, AL

