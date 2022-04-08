NOTICE OF HEARING UPON APPLICATION FOR A SPECIAL EVENT ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE

PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE TO NOTIFY INTERESTED PERSONS OF OPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT COMMENTS ON THE ANNUAL STATE APPLICATION UNDER PART B OF THE INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES EDUCATION ACT AS AMENDED IN 2004 FOR FEDERAL FlSCAL YEAR 22 The South Carolina Department of Education (Department) has prepared the Annual State Application under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act as Amended in 2004 for Federal Fiscal Year 2022. The public participation requirements relevant to Part B are set forth in the Part B regulations, at 34 C.F.R. 300.148 and 300. 280-284 and in § 441 (b) of the General Education Provisions Act (GEPA) (20 U.S.C. 1232 (d)(b)(7)(B)). In summary, a state application must be available to the general public for a period of sixty days and an opportunity for the general public to comment on the application must be provided for a period of thirty days prior to finalizing the application for submission to the United States Department of Education, Office of Special Education Programs. The Department will accept comments on the application until April 15, 2022. All comments will be reviewed and considered and any necessary modifications completed. A copy of the application may be obtained by contacting the Office of Special Education Services at 803-734-8224, by going to the Department's Web page located at http://www.ed.sc.gov/ under Office of Special Education Services, by visiting the office of programs for students with disabilities in any school district in the state or any state agency with educational programs for students with disabilities. Please submit all comments to Rebecca C. Davis, Director, Office of Special Education Services, South Carolina Department of Education, 1919 Blanding Street, Room 132, Columbia, South Carolina 29201 or contact Rebecca C. Davis at rcdavis@ed.sc.gov if there are questions. AD# 1988466.

