On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by over 200 points. Today’s gains come as investors continue to weigh on the Russia-Ukraine war. They would also be eagerly waiting for a key monetary policy decision by the Fed on Wednesday that could place short-term interest rates above near-zero levels for the first time in almost 4 years. Today, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) unveiled a $28 million investment in a Nevada gold mine. The company, along with noted commodity investor Eric Sprott, purchased a collective $56 million stake in Hycroft Mining Holding.

STOCKS ・ 26 DAYS AGO