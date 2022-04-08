ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County Police investigating shooting incident in Stowe Township

 2 days ago
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon in Stowe Township.

According to a press release, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue at 4:27 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. The release says the victim is expected to survive.

Three adult males were detained by police at the scene, and police said one of them is suspected of being the shooter.

A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this story.

