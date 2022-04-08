ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle will travel with Prince Harry to Holland next week on first trip outside US since couple quit royal family

By Sarah Grealish
 2 days ago
MEGHAN Markle will travel with Prince Harry to Holland next week on their first trip outside the US since the couple quit the royal family.

It comes after Harry, who is embroiled in a legal row with the UK Government over his police protection, was the only senior royal not to attend his grandfather's memorial at Westminster Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvcv0_0f3t7wZf00
Team UK during a training session at Brunel University in Uxbridge, London, ahead of the Invictus Games Credit: PA

He has said he doesn't feel safe to return without officers from Scotland Yard alongside him.

However, he and Meghan will be flying to the Netherlands for the games, which take place between April 16 and 22.

And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be followed a Netflix documentary crew throughout the Games, reports The Mirror.

Its thought Meghan may join Harry on stage at the opening ceremony, insiders promising “a big surprise to launch the event”.

A source said: “Meghan is excited to travel with Harry for the event, which is certainly close to his heart.”

But last night former Met Inspector Ken Wharfe, who worked in private protection for Harry, William and Princess Diana, said the potential risks of the contest are far greater than those the duke would face in London.

Police and security services in the Netherlands have refused to say whether he will get royal protection, although it's understood to be extremely likely.

Mr Wharfe told MailOnline: "I'm baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK.

"He would have travelled to his grandfather's memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met.

"It's not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike."

It's understood Harry wanted to bring his children Archie and Lilibet and wife Meghan back for the service.

Little Lilibet is believed to have only met her British-based family over video chats.

It comes as the Queen has "regretfully" pulled out of an Easter event next week.

Her Majesty, 95, had been due to attend a service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on April 14, but she will instead be represented by Prince Charles and Camilla.

It is the first time the Prince of Wales will take the Queen's place at the Maundy Day church service.

The annual event is an important fixture in the royal calendar and will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday.

Comments / 42

Diana M Ellis
2d ago

Markle is orchestrating Harry and he will come to regret it. But for now he's happy to have Markle tell him where he can and cannot go.

Reply(1)
23
Happy cat
1d ago

Although this is Harry's project, its guaranteed Meghan will make it all about herself 🙄

Reply
19
S
19h ago

Couldn't go to his Grandfather's memorial but going off to the Netherlands is perfectly fine. Petty & childish. Grow up.

Reply
6
