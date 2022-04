Every time the girls from Snyder take the track, they’re running with a bigger purpose. It’s that extra drive that pushed captain Jezena Aponte through four star-studded events on Saturday. It’s what helped Chairely Bido bounce up off the track after falling over a hurdle. Lastly, it’s the extra motivation that keeps Faith Bethea representing her school — and city — as one of the best athletes in all of New Jersey.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO