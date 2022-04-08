ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Change Failures: Expect the Unexpected

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a good and not so rare reason why you cannot always fault the quickie oil change service center chain for a bad oil change experience. Plus, the most common oil filter change mistake DIY mechanics make. Engine Killing Oil Leak. In the past we’ve reported several articles...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 31

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Those quick lube places use cheap Red Chinese oil filters that internally fall apart. Oil still flows but it’s not filtered.

Reply
23
jay p
2d ago

I've changed oil hundreds of times. NEVER had an issue. Taught a dozen others over the years. With synthetics I now save $50 each time.NEVER GO TO THE LUBE PLACES......NEVER. Wal-Mart is better.

Reply(2)
15
Jamie Fontaine
3d ago

it's amazing how people today can't change their own motor oil! Its basic matanance 🤔

Reply(6)
32
