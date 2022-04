Nearly two weeks have passed since the last of Hawaii’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted, and I find myself feeling about as ambivalent as I did at the start of the lockdown. I’m delighted, of course, that we’re no longer in a state of public health emergency. But in the same way that I was able to find silver linings in the coronavirus cloud, I now see a few dark shadows scattered about.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 6 DAYS AGO