National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes in south Georgia Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed Friday multiple tornadoes touched down in south Georgia Wednesday.

According to the NWS’ initial report, an EF-1 tornado made landfall in Thomasville near Wood Lakes Road and South Pinetree Blvd beginning just after 11:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service added the tornado caused considerable damage to the baseball fields used by Thomas University near Varnedoe Street. The tornado then traveled through residential areas south of Persimmon Street, and Gordon Avenue; causing some damage.

The tornado caused a large pine tree to fall in a home on Evergreen Drive.

The second tornado was rated as an EF-1 tornado in Thomas and Brooks counties. The NWS said the tornado touched down just after 9:10 p.m. just west of Georgia Highway 33 in Thomas County and south of Barwick.

The tornado crossed the highway and impacted a home causing roof and chimney damage.

A barn was destroyed, while another was heavily damaged. Some homes nearby sustained minor damage.

Another barn south of Barwick Road sustained damage. The tornado eventually lifted in the area of Tallokas Road.

The third tornado was rated as an EF-0 and made landfall just before 7:14 p.m. west of Madison Highway in Brooks County.

The tornado uprooted some trees and emergency management officials did not report damage to any buildings.

The tornado lifted before reaching Interstate 75.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes are measured by an Enhanced Fujita Scale with EF-0 being the weakest and EF-5 being the strongest on the scale.

Residents in the impacted areas began to clean up Thursday.