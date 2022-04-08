From Maui to the Majors

The Maui Association of Hawaii Basketball Officials (MAHBO) is currently recruiting for new basketball officials for the upcoming 2022-23 season. All are welcome — though officials must be 18 years of age or older — and no experience is required as MAHBO will provide all training. Officials are paid.
The Baldwin High School baseball team is one win away from clinching a state tournament berth after Saturday’s Maui Interscholastic League Division I games at Maehara Stadium in Wailuku. The Bears, ranked No. 2 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser statewide poll, got home runs from Makana Honokaupu and Anu Chaves...
Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
While the drama between the Temptation Island contestants keeps viewers coming back for more, so do the stunning beach views. The USA reality series films on the beach in Maui, Hawaii, where the couples...
Kaehukai Kaaihue is known to all Maui Interscholastic League girls soccer fans simply as “U’i.”. The senior forward/midfielder left her mark on the King Kekaulike High School program, which has become the dominant force in the MIL. She is headed to Seattle University to continue her career on...
University of Hawaii forward Amy Atwell was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round of the WNBA draft Monday, becoming just the second Rainbow Wahine ever to have her named called on draft day. Atwell, who recently completed a stellar graduate season during which she earned Big...
It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments. Now, move over, regular season. The NBA’s postseason is finally here....
Standings–Kainalu’s 11, Mary’s 10, Gavin’s 9, Anela’s 7, Celine’s 4, Fred’s 4, Wesley’s 3. High series (handicap)–Francine Hokoana 632, Lee Kuhaulua 628, Gavin Brittain 624, Wesley Apo 607. High game (scratch)–Gavin Brittain 208, Wesley Apo 206. • AJA BOWLING LEAGUE.
Lindsay and Kely Rodrigues clear out overgrown weeds on their family land in Waihee Valley with the intention of growing native species once found in their area. For them, planting native goes deeper than just putting a plant in the soil. “I feel proud to live in Hawaii, to be...
With just seconds left in the final match of the FRC Hawaii Regional competition, Maui High School’s robotics team earned enough points to take the lead and hang on for the victory. Blue Thunder’s regional robotics championship crown over the weekend at the University of Hawaii Stan Sheriff Stadium...
This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
