Heading outdoors on Saturday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're hitting the trail or airing up the tires, the weather...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Soggy & A Little Stormy Tuesday

A few light showers will be moving in close to the I-35 corridor later Tuesday morning. Showers will become more widespread for the afternoon & evening, with a few rumbles of thunder expected during this time as well. Rainfall will be near a quarter of an inch for everyone, with higher marks possible where the thunder rumbles through. Highs today, even with the clouds & rain, will stay in the middle to upper 40s, with a few places reaching the lower 50s.
KAAL-TV

Plenty of April Showers This Week

We will see dry time Monday afternoon & to start out Tuesday, but then our rain chances will be going up for the rest of the week. Scattered showers move in for Tuesday, with a few embedded rumbles of thunder possible later Tuesday evening. This will be a similar trend for Wednesday, with scattered showers & a few more rumbles of thunder possible. Wednesday late-evening/overnight we will see our rain mix in a few snowflakes at times by Thursday morning. On & off rain & snow showers will be possible throughout the day Thursday, before wrapping up by Friday morning. Not much rain is expected, with a few tenths of an inch of rain each day. Same goes for any snow we see mix in with the rain on Thursday, not much is expected.
KAAL-TV

Cloudy, Breezy, & Chilly Thursday

We've had to hold onto our hats for the past two days now, and our Thursday is looking no different. The only difference is where the wind will be coming from, the NW, with the strong gusts of 35 mph or stronger at times. This, along with the clouds, snow, and rain at times, will keep our temperatures chilly all-day, with steady temps in the mid/upper 30s expected.
KAAL-TV

Travel scene sees spotty, minor impacts

The scenario continues to overall be mild but it is getting to the point where snow is going to mix in. As this occurs, the above freezing temps on Thursday and the solar radiation will try to keep snow from accumulating. But as we fully transition to snow, lose the help of that sun and see temperatures drop into Thursday night, it is looking likely that accumulations occur. They'll start first on grassy or elevated surfaces (bridges) and may eventually transition to some slushy accumulation on our roads. Keep an eye out for some slippery spots. Overall impacts will be very slight but may slow you down a bit Thursday night into Friday morning.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
The Day

Your Turn: Bobcat sighting

This time of year, when the snow recedes, we are blessed to see beautiful creatures in our yard like this bobcat. Your Turn is a chance for readers to submit photos and stories. To contribute, email times@theday.com.
1240 KLYQ

Epic Geese Spectacle Underway at Freezout Lake

There were over 52,000 white geese and over 1,700 tundra swans and trumpeter swans Friday, March 25, at Freezout Lake. The lake, on the Front Range of the Rockies along Highway 89 in Montana, is a birdwatchers' paradise every spring when the white geese stop by to refuel on their northward migration. The photos in this story are from recent years. We thank Mike Daniels for them.
KAAL-TV

More snow mixing in Thursday

With temperatures slowly dipping down with each afternoon, we'll hit the point where snow mixes in with rain quite commonly on Thursday. We're hitting the back side of our slow moving system. This means generally light precipitation. In our overall still very warm scenario we'll struggle to see snow accumulate. It may on Thursday through the day on the grass, but not to a pace to make impact on the travel scene.
KAAL-TV

Warming This Weekend, Soggy Again Next Week

We are warming just in time for the weekend, with highs returning to the 50s & 60s for some by Sunday. It's looking like a great weekend to get out to any garage sales, or just to get out! Soak up any sunshine we see, along with the warmer air this weekend, as next week is looking a bit soggy, possibly even stormy at times. The middle of next week holds the best chance for seeing a soaking rain, and possibly even a few storms. Right now the snow with this next slow-moving, complex storm system looks to miss to the west and north, however the ABC 6 News Weather Team will be tracking that very closely, along with Wednesday's storm chance.
KAAL-TV

AM Fog Replaced By Afternoon Sunshine

Heads up on the roads Monday morning! We are going to be dealing with a little fog around the area, making it tough to see at times, especially before 10 AM. After that, clouds will be clearing out, allowing the sunshine to return today, warming us back into the mid/upper 40s.
KAAL-TV

Wrapping Up The Week Snowy & Soggy

Snow showers will continue on & off on our Thursday, mainly during the morning hours, then again later in the evening. Between that, we'll see the light, wet snow showers turn back to rain briefly. Not much rain, or snow, is expected, with upwards of an inch for snowfall totals for the area. A good portion, if not all, of this snow will be melting when it reaches the ground, as the roads especially are still pretty warm. If anything, a dusting can be expected in the grassy areas and/or elevated surfaces. The NW wind will gust to/over 30 mph at times, stirring up the snowflakes, making it a little tough to see at times. Go slow & keep the headlights on all-day Thursday & for Friday. The snow is finally wrapping up by Friday afternoon, with not much more in the way of accumulations.
KAAL-TV

Replacing rain with snow

That's the prevailing trend over the next 36 hours. Raindrops will gradually give way to snowflakes with time. A mix of rain/snow is possible tonight into Thursday morning. The mixture together and temperatures above freezing should keep accumulations away. The sun behind the clouds should continue to ensure the same through the day. But by Thursday afternoon and night we'll get to the point where some snow will try to stick around. Grassy areas and elevated surfaces like bridges will be susceptible to a bit of accumulation. Those accumulations will generally stay less than 1". Most of the accumulation, again, comes Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.
