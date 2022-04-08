Heading outdoors on Saturday

We will see dry time Monday afternoon & to start out Tuesday, but then our rain chances will be going up for the rest of the week. Scattered showers move in for Tuesday, with a few embedded rumbles of thunder possible later Tuesday evening. This will be a similar trend for Wednesday, with scattered showers & a few more rumbles of thunder possible. Wednesday late-evening/overnight we will see our rain mix in a few snowflakes at times by Thursday morning. On & off rain & snow showers will be possible throughout the day Thursday, before wrapping up by Friday morning. Not much rain is expected, with a few tenths of an inch of rain each day. Same goes for any snow we see mix in with the rain on Thursday, not much is expected.

