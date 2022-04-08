Police: Milton Hershey School employee had inappropriate contact with student

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – A local teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been ordered to stand trial. Nicole Corson taught at Elizabeth Forward High School and the student testified that Corson assaulted him at least three times, including once on a bus after a field trip. Corson’s lawyer said they’ll be gathering evidence from the school bus. “We’re going to see the interaction between the two of them and Miss Corson’s interaction with the teachers who were seated right behind her and what that interaction was,” said Michael DeRiso, her attorney. Corson has been placed on leave from her position.

ELIZABETH, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO