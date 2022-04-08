ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Robert Spillane: Signs one-year tender with Steelers

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Spillane signed his one-year, $2.43 million tender with the Steelers on Friday, Joe Rutter...

www.cbssports.com

Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Dies At Age 24

By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was struck by a dump truck while he was trying to cross a Florida highway. >> STREAM ALERT: Watch our special on Dwayne Haskins on CBS News Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Twitter. Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Steelers QB Signs With New Team: Fans React

From one AFC North team to another, former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns Adam Schefter reports. The 27-year-old backup joins a QB room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield (for now). Fans reacted to the Steelers’ fourth-round pick leaving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

NFL reacts in shock to death of Steelers QB

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves had the reaction shared by many in the NFL when he learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had died on Saturday. The former South Alabama standout tweeted: “Nah, ain’t no way, bro. No way.”. Haskins died on Saturday in Broward County, Florida,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cam Heyward to Receive Honorary Doctorate

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward is set to receiver an honorary doctorate degree from Carlow University for his "commitment to mercy values," according to WTAE's Andrew Stockey. Carlow is located near the south side of Pittsburgh. They'll hold their commencement ceremony on May 8, which is Mother's Day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
Benzinga

Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies At 24

Former Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, has died at 24 after being struck by a vehicle. Haskins, who was the former first-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders, was in South Florida working out with fellow Pittsburgh Steeler teammates when the tragic event took place. Steeler’s head...
NFL

