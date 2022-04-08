Cowboys' Ryan Nall: Inks deal with Dallas

Dallas Cowboys legend Rayfield Wright, who played 13 NFL seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame eight years ago, has died. The Hall of Fame received confirmation of his death from Wright’s family, who made it known the right tackle had been hospitalized following a recent severe seizure.
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
Two-time Pro-Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly in free-agent talks with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Gordon, who just finished his two-year, $16 million contract with the Denver Broncos, is a prime option for a Ravens team that’s currently lacking at the RB position.
We might be seeing Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick teaming up on the football field at some point this year. That’s what T.O. wants, anyway. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is recruiting Kaepernick to play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is hoping to land on a roster this year.
Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
While Washington was busy trying to bid for the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were also making an attempt at adding the former Seahawks quarterback. According to recent speculation, Philly could still be in the market for a Seahawks player, albeit one much more physically imposing and...
Brebbia was placed on the bereavement list Sunday. Brebbia will miss a minimum of three games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Wednesday's game versus the Padres. The right-hander has allowed just one walk in 1.2 scorless and hitless innings in two appearances this season. Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was called up to take Brebbia's spot on the roster.
Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
Tom Brady reportedly had a “secret plan” to leave Tampa Bay and join the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, teaming up with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, according to reports, those plans were scrapped when the Dolphins were sued by former head coach Brian...
Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
Mike Vrabel was a beast on the football field, starring at Ohio State and for the New England Patriots in the National Football League. The Tennessee Titans head coach is a “savage” on social media, as well. On Sunday, Vrabel roasted one of his former players, Will Compton,...
