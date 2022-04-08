ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Notre Dame outlasts Tigers

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago

John Michael Bertrand pitched 8.1 strong innings to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 4-1 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-5 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 19-10 overall and 2-7 in ACC play.

Bertrand (5-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, one unearned run and three walks with eight strikeouts. Bertrand, who threw 130 pitches, did not allow a leadoff batter to reach base. Ryan McLinskey registered the last two outs to record his third save of the year. Tiger starter Mack Anglin (4-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts in a season-high 6.2 innings pitched.

The Fighting Irish plated two runs on four hits in the second inning, then the Tigers took advantage of multiple miscues to score a two-out run in the fourth inning. Notre Dame doubled its lead in the fifth inning on a two-out passed ball, then it added an insurance run on Nick Juaire’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
