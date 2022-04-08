ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ Town Hall Employee Secretly Taped Coworkers' Conversations: Prosecutor

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
North Bergen Town Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 24-year-old NJ town hall employee secretly taped her coworkers' conversations, authorities said.

Jennifer Jimenez, of North Bergen, was charged with illegally tape recording conversations, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

She was arrested without incident Friday, April 8 at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Jersey City and released on a summons.

"The investigation revealed the recordings were done as a result of an ongoing personal dispute and did not pertain to any official government business, operation, or function," Suarez said.

Jimenez is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Wednesday, April 27.

