Shooting victim's family calls for answers from GRPD

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect - 27-year-old Smiley Martin - was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area. The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”. Smiley Martin is the brother of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO