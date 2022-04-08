ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting victim's family calls for answers from GRPD

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Lyoya, was killed in...

Akron Beacon Journal

'What happened?' Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Akron wants answers

Police say officers shot one of the two men found dead Feb. 22 in the living room of a home on Ritchie Avenue in West Akron, but details still aren't being released. And additional body camera footage released this week is incomplete. Though police were at the scene for nearly 17 minutes before two officers fired four rounds into the home, a new city law requiring the prompt release of body camera footage only requires police to share up to 60 seconds of footage prior to the use of deadly force, and nothing after it.
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Passersby Steal Victim's Gun After Deadly Caught-on-Cam Shooting

A man and a woman walking by stole a dying victim’s gun and other items moments after a fist fight and deadly shooting that was caught on surveillance video. The ordeal began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia. Police obtained video showing a 38-year-old man involved in a fight with another man on 8th and Luzerne streets. While the two were fighting, a third man pulled out a gun and fired at least eight shots at the 38-year-old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police officer uses stun gun on Black delivery driver during traffic stop

Footage shows the moment a Tennessee police officer used a taser on a Black delivery driver who’d asked to speak to his supervisor.The officer in question is currently under investigation, after delivery driver Delane Gordon, 28, was pulled over whilst on-shift, despite not breaking any laws.According to Mr Gordon’s attorney, the police officer made a U-turn and started following his car, leaving him “fearful”.The driver started recording the incident after the officer started showing some hostility towards him, despite his polite manner.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Fight in Swansea’s Taco Bell sees employee knock out angry customerZelensky responds to deepfake video, calling for Russian forces to surrenderDrone footage shows Mariupol buildings decimated by Russian bombing
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Two brothers arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting that left six people dead

A second suspect has been arrested after the mass shooting in Sacramento, California that left six people dead over the weekend. The Sacramento Police Department said in a press release that the suspect - 27-year-old Smiley Martin - was found at the scene of the shooting early on Sunday with “serious injuries from gunfire” and was taken to a hospital in the area. The statement said the suspect was “quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues”. Smiley Martin is the brother of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released dashboard camera footage Tuesday of a deputy fatally shooting a Black man as he approached officers with a wooden stake, a killing the man's family called unjustified.The 49-second clip from a longer video shows Irvin D. Moorer Charley being shot with a stun gun while slowly walking toward the officers as one deputy yells “Taser! Taser!" The stun gun has no apparent affect, and then Moorer Charley runs at the Richland County deputy as the officer fires seven times until the man collapses.Moorer Charley’s family has seen the footage and a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

