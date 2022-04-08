ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Goldman Sachs executive guilty in 1MDB scheme

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdIEN_0f3t2d9j00

April 8 (UPI) -- Former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Roger Ng was convicted Friday of bribery and money laundering in connection to embezzlement of Malaysian state fund 1MDB, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

A federal jury in New York reached the verdict after multiple days of deliberation in a trial that lasted nearly two months.

Ng, who worked for Goldman Sachs from 2005 through 2014, received more than $35 million kickbacks as part of the scheme, which saw $4.5 billion stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund. The 1MDB fund was created to push economic development and foreign direct investment.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said Ng conspired to circumvent Goldman Sachs' internal accounting to control to ensure the bank approved bond deals critical to the scheme. He, along with his former boss, Tim Leissner, laundered the proceeds by purchasing real estate in New York City, artwork and jewelry, and funding Hollywood films.

"The scheme was massive in its scale -- the defendant and his co-conspirators embezzled billions of dollars from the fund. It was brazen in its execution -- Ng obtained lucrative business for his employer by bribing a dozen government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi. And it was obscene in its greed," Peace said.

Ng faces up to 30 years in prison for the convictions.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Goldman Sachs raised COO pay by 78% in 2021

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron’s total compensation for 2021 was $33 million, up nearly 78% from a year earlier, the Wall Street bank disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday. The compensation consisted of $1.85 million in base salary, $12.46 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

Jho Low Got $1.42 Billion From Goldman 1MDB Deals, FBI Says (2)

Fugitive financier Jho Low , the alleged mastermind of the 1MDB scandal , stole $1.42 billion from three bond transactions that. arranged for the Malaysian wealth fund, an FBI agent who traced the funds testified. Federal Bureau of Investigation. agent Eric Van Dorn took the stand Monday at the trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Money Laundering#New York City#Ex Goldman Sachs#Malaysian#Development Berhad
Fortune

When it comes to hybrid work, Goldman Sachs is an outlier

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Post-pandemic life is beginning to come into focus, but post-pandemic work⁠—particularly the sort that used to be done in offices⁠—remains a blur. Fortune’s Geoff Colvin wrote last week about Goldman Sachs’ effort to get employees back to the office five days a week. “The secret sauce to our organization,” CEO David Solomon told him, “is [that] we attract thousands of really extraordinary young people who come to Goldman Sachs to learn to work, to create a network of other extraordinary people, and work very hard to serve our clients.” But Goldman is an outlier. Just a few steps down the street, American Express CEO Stephen Squeri laid out for me a radically different vision, saying that 40% of his employees will continue to work remotely, and the remainder will be required to work at the office only two days a week. “Hybrid” is the byword adopted by most companies—a catchall term that is defined only by its lack of definition.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Helps Bitcoin Take a Major Step

Goldman Sachs on Monday took a big step toward the possible wide adoption of bitcoin among institutional investors, such as hedge and pension funds. A step that will undoubtedly reassure some big investors, many of whom are still very reluctant to invest in cryptocurrencies and in particular in bitcoin, the first digital currency in terms of market share.
MARKETS
Stereogum

Goldman Sachs CEO Is Playing Lollapalooza

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who previously DJ’d at a crowded mid-pandemic Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons, is returning to the stage to DJ at Lollapalooza 2022. Yes, Solomon, who CNN explains “moonlights as an electronic dance DJ when he’s not running one of the largest investment banks in the world,” will DJ at the Chicago music festival in July. Solomon — that’s “D-sol” to you — regularly DJs at clubs in Miami and New York.
ENTERTAINMENT
Benzinga

Read Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded This Cigarette Maker

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog downgraded Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $100, down from $116, implying a 6.22% upside. The analyst thinks that given the risk in the situation of Russia and Ukraine, the management will be forced to lower...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group. Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
MARKETS
CNBC

VW and Goldman Sachs-backed Northvolt plans German gigafactory

Construction of facilities focused on EV batteries come at a time when some major economies are looking to move away from vehicles based on gasoline and diesel. Northvolt says Northvolt Drei — "drei" is three in German — will be its third gigafactory. The European Commission, the EU's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Sri Lanka to seek $3 billion to stave off crisis

COLOMBO, April 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will need about $3 billion in external assistance in the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items including fuel and medicine, its finance minister told Reuters on Saturday. The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged...
ECONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
329K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy