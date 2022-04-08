ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena vigil held after DA's office declines to prosecute officer who shot, killed Anthony McClain

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A day after the Los Angeles County district attorney's office declined to charge the Pasadena police officer who shot and killed Anthony McClain in 2020, city leaders and residents upset by the decision gathered Thursday night for a somber candlelight vigil.

Prosecutors declined to file a criminal case against Pasadena Police Department Officer Edwin Dumaguindin in connection with the Aug. 15, 2020, shooting that left the 32-year-old McClain dead.

The shooting was captured on body camera video after McClain fled from a traffic stop on foot.

The father of three was allegedly carrying a gun and reaching across his body in a threatening manner when he was shot.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

"As the public now knows, today our office informed the families of Marquintan Sandlin, Kisha Michael and Anthony McClain that we could not prosecute the police officers who took the lives of their loved ones," District Attorney George Gascón said, referring to two separate police shootings. "We know this is excruciating and that the families are understandably devastated.

"We also understand that the public has questions, but out of respect for the families, we wanted to meet with them first and give them time to process this difficult information,'' Gascón added. "We do want to be clear: the burden of proof for prosecution is high. Our decision does not mean that what happened is right.''

City News Service contributed to this report.

ABC7

ABC7

