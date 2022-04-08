ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Food donated to West Hartford hunger organization

By Dennis House
 2 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hunger continues to be a problem all across Connecticut, and food pantries are busy.

Nearly $8,000 worth of food was donated to a hunger organization in West Hartford on Friday.

The money was raised by volunteers who went to Costco and picked up hundreds of items. They went by caravan to the town hall and donated the food to the town food pantry called The Town That Cares .

“This is our second year doing it,” Rotary Club of West Hartford President Kyle Egress said. “We realized that there are so many people who have struggled with the pandemic and having food on your plate is probably the most important thing. We wanted to help those that have food insecurity. So, today, in combination with our district, we raised $7,800 and went to Costco.”

The Town That Cares also offers help to residents who are unable to pay for shelter, medical expenses, or critical utilities. Click here to learn how you can help.

