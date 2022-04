JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State found its winning formula for a Saturday doubleheader in a Tuesday team meeting. Assistant coach Julie Boland led the meeting, and it addressed the Gamecocks' troubles swinging the bat. They entered this weekend's three-game series against Eastern Kentucky ranked ninth in the ASUN out of 12 teams in batting average, 11th in scoring and last in home runs.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO