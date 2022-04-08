ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Marquez Mistrial: Erika Gaytan Murder trial ends suddenly

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Trial for Ricardo Marquez, who is accused of killing Erika Gaytan was declared a mistrial only hours after it began.

Opening arguments were heard, then stopped, followed by confusion in the courtroom.

The lead prosecutor in the case briefly spoke to the media about the mistrial, saying there will be a new trail date.

“At the onset of trial today, an issue came up with the jury which resulted in a mistrial, once a new trial date is agreed upon it will be reset in the 409 District Court. Our trial team is ready to proceed, at this time the defendant remains in custody, thank you,” Habon Mahomed the Lead Prosecutor in the case.

We had hoped to ask Mahomed what the issue with the jury was but she did not take any questions from the press.

In addition KTSM 9 News tried to speak with the District Attorney Yvonne Rosales as well as the Public Defenders office but was told no one was available.

Before the mistrial was declared Erika Gaytan’s Aunt Maria Elena Ruiz was called to the stand and was still in the process of being questioned by the defense when Judge Sam Medrano called for a break.

The break lasted much longer than anticipated, as Ruiz sat on the stand, and defendant Marquez sat at the desk alone with no attorneys waiting.

Once the Judge Medrano and attorneys returned, Medrano said the court was going to break for lunch until 1 p.m.

Sometime during the break, the mistrial was declared as no media was present.

Confusion continued outside the courtroom, as the interpreter for both the defendant and the witness stood outside hours later, asking if everyone would be returning.

Marquez is on trial for the murder of Erika Gaytan, who went missing in 2019.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this developing case.

