Exclusive: Subway assault victim ‘terrified’ to ride rails

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Wynter White spent her birthday in the emergency room eating cake. Still, she told PIX11 News, it could have been worse.

She suffered a sprained wrist and injured leg after being attacked at the Fulton Street subway station Wednesday. White is just the latest in a series of subway assault victims — she told PIX11 News the incident has left her “terrified” to ride the rails.

“I am afraid,” she said. “I feel the need to call out of work, but I can’t because I need to pay my bills. I don’t know how I’m going to do this.”

She said the man who attacked her was staring at her dog, named Sunday. He pulled White by the hair, causing her to fall forward and twist her ankle.

White said she kicked her attacker from the ground, spraying him with the pepper spray she carries for protection. She credits her dog with saving her life — the pooch’s barks could have been a distraction that prevented an even worse attack.

According to the NYPD, transit crimes have increased more than 70% since last year. Officers are trying to deter that crime with increased patrols and arrests.

White said she won’t press charges against her attacker. Instead, told PIX11 News she hopes he gets mental health help.

“I want more mental health help,” she said. “I don’t want these people … going to jail. They are going to come back and do the same thing because they don’t have the help that they need.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.