Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. This Is Us continued its farewell tour Tuesday, kickstarting its final trilogy of episodes focused on the Big Three. The first of three installments, "The Guitar Man" (directed by series star Milo Ventimiglia), centered the action on Kevin as he took his twins to the cabin in an effort to prove himself as a father. There, while actively working through the construction and chart the progress of making Jack's dream home for his family a reality -- with the help of Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) -- he found himself faced with an unexpected crisis. Not of his own, but Cassidy's.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO