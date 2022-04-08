ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandmother of Leland Valdez speaks out after abuser arrested again

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandra Valdez, the grandmother of Leland Valdez, a boy who died from child abuse in 2011, is outraged after the man convicted of killing Leland was released and then arrested for abusing another young boy. Steven Gallegos was convicted and sentenced to 13 years in prison for the boy’s death but with good time was released in nine. Now Gallegos and his 21-year-old girlfriend Stormy Torres are charged in the beating of her two-year-old son.

Valdez said she expected to be notified when Gallegos was released from prison but that it did not happen. “I knew he would do it again. I didn’t realize it would be this soon. I thought he was going to be in there longer. When I found out he was getting out, they were supposed to contact us,” Valdez said.

A detention hearing for Gallegos set for last Friday was postponed. Gallegos is now facing a probation violation in relation to Leland Valdez’s death.

Cynthia Alcon
2d ago

he needs to rot in prison wake up new mexico punish those that deserve it quit letting them out to do it over and over

#Child Abuse#Abuser#Prison#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
