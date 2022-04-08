ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Police investigating incident involving Georgetown ISD students, asking for video evidence

By Khadeeja Umana
 2 days ago
The Georgetown Police Department is investigating an off-campus incident involving Benold Middle School students.

Police said on Thursday two juveniles were taken into custody. Due to everyone involved in the incident being a juvenile, "very limited information has been released as a matter of law," according to the police department.

"This has caused a great deal of misinformation to be discussed and shared via social media across our community, which we would like to address," said police. "Due to juvenile confidentiality laws, we are unable to release any information about juveniles who are taken into custody for offenses."

Police said a proper and thorough investigation is being conducted in regards to the incident; however, reports are circulating that the police department failed to collect video evidence.

"As of this statement, no video evidence regarding this incident has been discovered, secured or delivered to the Georgetown Police Department despite a significant amount of commentary on its existence," said police.

Anyone with knowledge about video relating to the incident is asked to contact Detective Ruben Vasquez at (512) 930-8420 or CID@georgetown.org.

"We know that this incident has caused a significant amount of concern and discord within the Georgetown community," said police.

City
