ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

VIDEO: Man, 28, struck with glass bottle in Brooklyn robbery; suspects sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBdh0_0f3sxyWJ00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD released surveillance video on Thursday of two individuals wanted for striking a 28-year-old man with a glass bottle during a violent Brooklyn robbery earlier this week.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m. Monday, the victim was walking in the vicinity of 67th Street and 15th Avenue when the two suspects approached from behind.

The individuals punched and kicked the victim multiple times before striking him with a glass bottle. They then proceeded to remove his cellphone and approximately $100.

The individuals fled on 67th Street on foot towards 14 Avenue.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebfN0_0f3sxyWJ00
Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maimonides
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nypd#Glass Bottle#Crime Stoppers#Ems#Maimonides Medical Center
MotorBiscuit

Gas Thieves Have a New Way to Steal Your Gas

Yes, we’re back to the season of stealing gas because it has become so expensive. But in the past, it was as simple as flipping the gas door (or flipping the license plate down), twisting the cap, and siphoning the gas. Now, with locking gas doors, roll-over valves, and locking gas caps, it’s not so easy. Well, actually, it is easier now. Thieves are just punching a hole in the bottom of your tank, and let the games begin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy