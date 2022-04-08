VIDEO: Man, 28, struck with glass bottle in Brooklyn robbery; suspects sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD released surveillance video on Thursday of two individuals wanted for striking a 28-year-old man with a glass bottle during a violent Brooklyn robbery earlier this week.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m. Monday, the victim was walking in the vicinity of 67th Street and 15th Avenue when the two suspects approached from behind.

The individuals punched and kicked the victim multiple times before striking him with a glass bottle. They then proceeded to remove his cellphone and approximately $100.

The individuals fled on 67th Street on foot towards 14 Avenue.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.