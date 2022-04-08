ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean Figure Skater Makes Incredible First Pitch At Ball Game

By David Moye
 2 days ago

As first pitches go, this one was a big hit.

When South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim tossed out the first pitch at the SSG Landers’ home opener against the KIA Tigers on Friday, she really threw herself into the activity.

As footage from the KBO League game shows, the Olympic skater didn’t just toss the ball; she acrobatically twisted and twirled her own body before balletically getting herself in place to throw a heater into the catcher’s mitt.

People were impressed the world over.

