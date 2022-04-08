ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Garner: Cover plants during freeze

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are expected to get below freezing overnight. A freeze warning will be in effect for the entire Twin...

NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
Person
Matt Sharp
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

East Australian homes invaded by strange new visitors amid deluge - lawn prawns

“Lawn prawns” have taken over several homes in Australia’s east coast after heavy rains in the area forced the creatures to look for dry areas to seek shelter.Small and dull brown in colour, the creatures are prawns that are found on land.The creatures, normally considered harmless, are usually found in moist soil beneath leaf litter in the area.The creatures cannot, however, breathe under water but still need moisture to survive.Researchers believe that with heavy rains in Queensland and New South Wales, these creatures have moved to people’s homes.Shane Ahyong, a research scientist on marine invertebrates at the Australian Museum, said...
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

This vertical indoor garden uses aeroponics to cultivate plants without soil or growing medium

Aeroponics is an indoor garden system that requires no soil or growing medium for plant cultivation. Indoor gardens have become the new living room staple. In recent years, stay-at-home orders prompted many of us to integrate biophilic design into our homes to bring us closer to the outdoors. On one hand, indoor gardens add a touch of greenery to our interior design. On the other, indoor gardens provide us with food and nutrients within arm’s reach. Relying on an aeroponics system to cultivate an array of different plants, Sebastian Weigand conceptualized an indoor garden to reduce food waste and rediscover the many benefits of plant cultivation.
GARDENING
Simplemost

These Seeded Mats Grow Flowers That Attract Butterflies To Your Garden

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While no one wants pests in their garden, one insect it’s impossible not to...
ANIMALS
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
Williamson Source

Tips To Protect Your Plants During a Spring Frost

The National Weather Service has predicted a widespread frost this weekend. Don’t let the frigid temperatures ruin your plants. Check out these plant protection tips. 1. Water the soil thoroughly (except around succulents). Wet soil holds heat better than dry soil, protecting roots and warming air near the soil.
GARDENING
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Take cover! What to plant in those difficult areas of your garden

Evergreen ground covers can be just the thing you need for those difficult spots or areas where you want something special in the garden. There are many ground covers that are attractive all winter long and that can add a nice dimension to the garden. Many are ideal for those places where grass will not grow or where you want something low and attractive. They are ideal for a variety of reasons.
GARDENING
WSB Radio

Spring freeze trends

A frost or freeze in spring is nothing new. But there are trends that are problematic. For me, a snow lover, one thing I hate about mild winters is how quickly insect pests appear after the first warm-up, even flies! Plus the stinging insects, ugh. SPRING TRENDS in the map...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Freeze Warnings in effect tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Protect plants, pets and people! A cold, cold night is underway. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for Washington Parish, northern Tangipahoa Parish and Pearl River County. This is the area where it wouldn't hurt to protect your pipes with a thin trickle of water. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the rest of the North Shore, coastal Mississippi and much of the Southshore excluding the coastal areas of our southern parishes. You don't have to worry about your pipes in these locations, but pets needs to be brought inside and plants should be covered up. Lows will be 24-38 degrees.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KAAL-TV

Temps just above freezing

Temps will be a few degrees above freezing on Friday. That's a crutial point with snowflakes in the works. It will serve to melt them as they try to accumulate. Clouds hold, the wind will be gusty. The overall theme of the day will be a raw one. While the temps are above freezing, the wind chills will not be. They'll be in the low to mid 20s.
ENVIRONMENT

