Texas State

Five Ways To Beat the Texas Heat

klbjfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun is trying to kill us. Spring temps are already...

www.klbjfm.com

ABC4

Toasty temps, record spring heat on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! Spring fever has hit the Beehive State with a warming trend making it feel more like late April or early May. Thanks to the high pressure sitting over us, we’ll enjoy a nice boost in temperatures along with extra sunshine! This extra boost will have many areas […]
UTAH STATE
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Texas State
City
Spring, TX
The US Sun

Georgia and Texas storms with 100mph winds leave two dead as shock video shows moment tornado lands in South Carolina

TWO people are dead after a series of severe storms with 100mph winds ripped through southern states affecting about 30million residents. The powerful storms battered through the southern states of South Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia on Tuesday, leaving a path of destruction and death. According to the National Weather...
GEORGIA STATE
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
#Klbj
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Opening Day forecast

Forecast: Today's a much better day with more breaks of sun and temperatures running about 10 degrees warmer (low 60s). Iso'd to sct'd showers are back in the mix tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers still in the mix. It will be a touch cooler, too, with highs in the 50s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly sunny with just some stray showers out there and highs in the 50s. A warming trend is in store for the start of next week with highs around 60 on Monday and around 70 by Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicineNet.com

What Part of the Body Loses the Most Heat in Cold Water?

The body constantly generates and radiates heat to its surroundings. The body loses most of its heat when submerged in cold water from the head, neck, sides of the chest (both ribcage and armpits), and groin. Due to higher blood flow in the head and neck than in the rest...
HEALTH
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dreary weekend, Saturday showers, Monday warmup

Some rain, some clouds, some sun. We'll have a little bit of everything today. It's by no means a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.Expect passing showers this afternoon that could bring a brief, heavier downpour. You'll likely have more dry time than wet though!Highs will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.After a leftover shower early on, things dry out overnight. It'll be chilly with temps in the 30s for the suburbs and low 40s in the city.Sunday will be a brighter day overall with just a slight chance of an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon. It's breezy and even cooler with highs only in the low 50s.Another warming trend is on the way with temps back into the 60s and even 70s next week.Have a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT

