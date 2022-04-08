ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond’s ex-interim police chief suing Mayor Stoney, Chief Smith for wrongful termination

By Dean Mirshahi
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cF5Le_0f3swS0S00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s former interim police chief is now suing Mayor Levar Stoney and the city’s current police chief for wrongful termination, amending his $5 million lawsuit after a judge ruled the city was protected from liability in the case.

William “Jody” Blackwell, a former major within the department, was tapped by Stoney to be Richmond’s interim police chief in June 2020 after the mayor asked the chief at the time to resign in the wake of clashes between protesters and officers during civil unrest that summer.

Blackwell, who served as police chief for just 11 days, initially filed a lawsuit against the city of Richmond claiming he was fired by current Police Chief Gerald Smith seven months after returning to his old position “in retaliation for refusing to carry out Mayor Stoney’s illegal order” to have officers stationed around the city’s Confederate monuments as contractors removed them.

Judge rules Richmond can’t be sued in $5M wrongful termination case, but leaves option on the table

In the lawsuit, Blackwell claimed Stoney made the request before a law giving localities the authority to remove Confederate monuments went into effect.

On March 24, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled the city is protected by sovereign immunity from the wrongful termination lawsuit, but he left the door open for a potential case.

“Sovereign immunity, as it relates to municipalities, is extended to intentional torts committed by its actors,” Marchant wrote in his order. “Thus, alleged intentional torts would only survive a plea of sovereign immunity if the suit was against the individuals, not the City.”

In $5 million lawsuit, former interim Richmond police chief claims he was fired for refusing request from Stoney

In most cases, governments and their employees are protected against civil lawsuits by sovereign immunity , but the doctrine offers various levels of protection and can be waived by a government. Blackwell’s lawyer, Scott Crowley, filed an amended complaint against Stoney and Smith on Friday.

“Stoney’s and Smith’s termination of Blackwell’s employment violated Virginia public policy, which prohibits employment termination in retaliation for refusing to engage in in a criminal act that would subject the employee to criminal liability,” the new complaint asserts.

Blackwell, who is now with the Chesterfield Police Department, is still seeking $5 million and a jury trial. A spokesperson for Stoney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Stoney
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Police#Sovereign Immunity#Confederate#Blackwell Claimed Stoney#Richmond Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy