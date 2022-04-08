ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WV concerned about proposed VA health cuts for veterans

By Mark Curtis
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There is more fallout Friday night, over a recommendation that veterans’ health care be greatly scaled back here in West Virginia and elsewhere. It all stems from proposed VA cuts in the nation’s capital. West Virginia’s population may be declining, but veterans still account for about 8% of the state’s population.

A report issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is recommending that three of the VA medical centers be greatly scaled back. They are the VA Hospitals in Clarksburg, Huntington, and Beckley. Emergency rooms, surgeries, and most inpatient services would go away, and the facilities would operate more like “urgent care” clinics. There are concerns about the impact on economic development efforts in the long run and medical care in the short term.

“This is going to have a significant impact, how our veterans get their benefits. One of the biggest benefits is the health care,” said Secretary Ted Diaz, WV Dept. of Veterans Assistance.

New Veterans Affairs office opens in Harrison County

“What we need to do on a state level is to ensure that we are doing all that we can to make West Virginia the most attractive state possible for veterans who have retired, to move here,” said State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke – Chair, Military Committee.

There are also concerns that the hospital cuts could send more patients to smaller VA medical outpatient clinics that are scattered around the state. Many believe those facilities are already over-burdened and sending them more patients could affect the quality of care.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart also opposes the cuts, saying the cuts will, “not be keeping the promise made to our service members by taking such actions and forcing our veterans to travel or accept substandard healthcare resources.”

Veterans groups are already lobbying the state’s Congressional delegation to halt the proposed cuts.

WBOY 12 News

WV Senators introduce bill to delay removal of Title 42

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have introduced a bill that could extend Title 42 and prevent migrants from entering the United States. An order under Title 42 was implemented during the pandemic to prevent migrants from bringing COVID-19 into the country. The Biden administration has announced its plans to terminate […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBOY 12 News

Man pronounced dead after water rescue in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — One person was pronounced dead on scene following a water rescue in Clarksburg Friday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, just before 9 a.m., dispatch received a call of an individual in the water of the West Fork River on West Pike Street in Clarksburg. Emergency crews arrived on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man indicted on fentanyl and gun charges; US Attorney Ihlenfeld reacts: “The problem has exploded”

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-New details on an ongoing federal investigation: An Ohio man is now indicted on fentanyl and guns charges after a traffic stop in Wheeling. 7News has a one-on-one interview with U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld on this investigation and many others like it. “It’s very dangerous. This is a disturbing national trend that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Athens News

Veterans voice displeasure with Chillicothe VA proposed closure

WAVERLY — For veterans throughout southern Ohio, the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center has served as the primary stop for medicinal, speciality and mental health care for more than 80 years. Now following the recommendation of its closure by the Department of Veteran Affairs, most locals expressed their frustration...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

