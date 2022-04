Sylvia Bryant believes she has been called by God to work with children and young adults with disabilities. Her nurturing spirit, patience and desire to see them treated equally have been the driving force behind her 10-year career at Abound Health. Located at 215 S. Washington St. in Shelby, the company offers several programs geared toward life and skills development, including art therapy and recreation.

SHELBY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO