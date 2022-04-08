ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock man caught with 28 videos of child pornography

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kIt4_0f3svtbk00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Jerome Paul, 57, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal Friday, according to court records, for distribution of child pornography. Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety got a Cyber Tip from Yahoo on November 19, 2020. It led them to Paul.

“A review of videos contained on Paul’s Motorola One cellular telephone revealed 28 videos of child pornography, including videos of prepubescent children, infants, toddlers, and acts of bestiality,” court records said.

DPS arrested man on multiple counts of child porn charges

Court records also said, “There were an additional 34 photographs of child pornography located on the cellular telephone. Additional photographs and videos of child pornography were located on other devices retrieved from Paul’s residence.”

If a judge approves the deal, Paul will be sentenced at a later date to no less than five years and no more than 20 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Yahoo#Motorola One#Dps#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The child and a...
HOBBS, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy