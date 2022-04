PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO