Massachusetts State

11 state troopers, 1 sergeant fired for refusing to get COVID-19 shot

By 7 News WHDH, Lisa Gresci
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly a dozen Massachusetts state troopers and one sergeant have been fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sources tell 7NEWS they were all given a dishonorable discharge. Governor Charlie Baker issued an executive order back in August making it mandatory that all Executive Department...

IN THIS ARTICLE
