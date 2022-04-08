ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds to gather Sunday for Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Research Walk

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
 2 days ago

Hundreds to gather for Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Research Walk 02:26

NEW YORK -- It's that time of year when folks gather to raise awareness and money for causes important to them.

This Sunday is the big day for the Lustgarten Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer.

As CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports, the color purple will pop against the grey backdrop of the Intrepid this Sunday, April 10th as Lustgarten Foundation's New York City Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research kicks off from Pier 84.

Hundreds will gather to celebrate lives lived and offer hope to those recently diagnosed . They'll take a 1 ½ mile walk along the Hudson River and back again.

"What's better than an NYC skyline on a Sunday morning to raise money for pancreatic cancer research," said Linda Tantawi, CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation.

Every single dollar raised goes to pancreatic cancer research

"High risk, high reward research that we know is making a difference," Tantawi said.

Tantawi says the Lustgarten Foundation has funded $225 million in research since its inception more than 20 years ago. The survival rate then - less than 3% - is now almost 11%.  The ultimate goal is to transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.

"When Marc Lustgarten was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1998, he and his family, and colleagues at Cablevision couldn't believe or understand why there were so few options for him for treatment," Tantawi said.

So Cablevision executives got together.

"'We have to do something.' So they founded the Marc Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research," Tantawi said.

"It's an exciting time for our foundation, because we've gone from why, to how, to let's stop this," said Dr. David Tuveson, chief scientist at Lustgarten Foundation.

Tuveson shares he's optimistic about the future. Much has been learned, new therapies tested and clinical trials are underway .

On Sunday, there's much to celebrate – especially hope for those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

CBS2 News is a proud media sponsor for Lustgarten Foundation. Join us this Sunday, April 10th for the New York City Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research taking place at Pier 84.

#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer
