ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Officials: Lake Oswego apartment fire displaces 22, kills cat

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agcBi_0f3stiDP00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm blaze that ravaged a Lake Oswego apartment complex , displaced 22 people and sent one man to the hospital with burns Thursday night started as a kitchen fire, officials said.

According to the Lake Oswego Police Department, residents at the Uptown at Lake Oswego apartments put a pot of oil on the stove and were waiting for it to heat up when it ignited. The fire spread rapidly through the kitchen and burnt one of the residents on the chest, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., Firefighters were called to 258 Evergreen Road from their station just two blocks away.

By the time they arrived, however, officials said flames had already engulfed several units in the complex and the attic. Lake Oswego Fire Department posted videos of crews battling the fire with smoke billowing through windows.

1 hospitalized, 9 displaced after Lake Oswego apartment fire

They immediately called for backup and upgraded the blaze to a two-alarm fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tfL2_0f3stiDP00
    Firefighters rescued one person and several cats from an apartment after they were trapped from a rapidly spreading fire Thursday night. (Courtesy/LOPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qoiY_0f3stiDP00
    A fire that began after a pot of oil ignited in a bottom-floor kitchen affected 14 apartments and destroyed seven units, officials said. (Courtesy/LOPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kppUs_0f3stiDP00
    (Courtesy/LOPD)

Firefighters rescued a person and several cats who were trapped in an upstairs apartment, police said, and at least 40 people were evacuated.

Authorities said 22 of those people were displaced from the fire and 14 apartments were affected. Seven of the dwellings were called a “total loss” and made uninhabitable from the heavy damage, officials said. Nine people needed help finding somewhere to stay.

In total, the fire is estimated to have cost $600,000 in damage.

The man who was burnt has since been released from the hospital and one cat died in the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

House fire in Scranton leaves two cats dead, tenants displaced

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a home in Scranton Tuesday for a report of a fire. It happened on Cherry Street around noon, crews tell Eyewitness News that the fire started in the rear of the home. The fire chief on the scene said two cats were killed in the fire, no […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Lake Oswego, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Burns, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
CBS New York

36 families displaced by Yonkers apartment building fire

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Dozens of people were displaced following an apartment fire on Monday. Firefighters said they saved two people and numerous pets from the blaze at the building on Caryl Avenue in Yonkers. In all, 36 families will now need to find housing. It took firefighters from around 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to get the fire under control. The cause is under investigation. 
YONKERS, NY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Fire Department#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
YourCentralValley.com

Mom, child, cat rescued in Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people and a cat were rescued from a Fresno apartment complex following an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department. The fire was reported at around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Millbrook and Dakota Avenues. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from the back […]
FRESNO, CA
Idaho State Journal

Fire guts home near downtown Pocatello, killing dog and cat

POCATELLO — A fire gutted a house in a residential neighborhood near downtown Pocatello on Saturday afternoon, leaving two pets dead. The blaze at the two-story home in the 600 block of North Hayes Avenue was reported around 1:30 p.m. by the people who resided there, authorities said. Multiple individuals including an elderly man were in the house when the fire ignited and everyone was able to escape without injury....
POCATELLO, ID
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy