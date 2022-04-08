ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Read the letter Vice President Kamala Harris wrote to her goddaughter about Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation

By Weijia Jiang, Caitlin Yilek
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to hold her position, said she wrote a letter to her teenage goddaughter about the significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court while presiding over the vote earlier this week. Jackson will be the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1553

D
1d ago

Biden got his black woman on the court, and confirmed someone who is less qualified solely because of her gender and her race. What a disgrace and disappointment.

Reply(161)
1223
Thomas McMullen-morgan
2d ago

See honey. Just by the color of your skin and not your qualifications, you too can be put in a position to destroy a nation.

Reply(186)
1518
Missouri Fire
2d ago

I can understand the pride Kamala Harris felt. However, the confirmation of someone who is less qualified than others solely because of race and pride to the Supreme Court is hardly an issue of pride.

Reply(89)
645
Related
Fox News

Senator Marsha Blackburn: What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Means For The Future Of The Supreme Court

Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to react to the Senate confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “Judge Jackson will be the first progressive to be on the Supreme Court, and that is what they wanted, was to have someone there so that as dissents are written, you’re going to have a progressive point of view that is brought forward and that’s what they’ve wanted. And for people that say, well, you know, it doesn’t change the balance of the court, no, it does. Because instead of having a classic liberal like Breyer was, what you now have is a progressive who is going to push further and further Left. That is what the American people are beginning to move away from. And the President can nominate whomever he wants. He had started out leaning toward Michelle Childs out of South Carolina, who is a more moderate Democrat. And then he was getting so much heat from the Left and the progressive wing of the party that he pivoted and went to Jackson, who was the most liberal of the individuals up for consideration.”
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Confirmation#The Supreme Court
Ok Magazine

Where Are Malia and Sasha Obama Now That They Left the White House?

After spending eight years in the public eye because of their father, President Barack Obama, Malia and Sasha Obama are now all grown up and out on their own. Malia is 23 years old and a recent Harvard University graduate. Sasha is 20 years old and a sophomore at the University of Southern California after transferring from the University of Michigan. The girls returned home to live with the former President and his wife, Michelle, when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
CBS News

CBS News

423K+
Followers
50K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy