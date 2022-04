No U.S. female gymnast has competed at an Olympics, then done NCAA gymnastics and come back to compete in another Olympics. That may change in 2024. Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, four of the six members of the Tokyo Olympic team, participate in their first NCAA Championships next week. All could return to elite-level gymnastics at some point before the 2024 Paris Games.

GYMNASTICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO