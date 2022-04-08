City Of Delaware Doing Some Hydrant Flusing

Ohio Wesleyan University has announced its April 2022 lineup of public events. Unless otherwise noted, admission is free. Now through May 9 – “The Natural World,” featuring images by award-winning photographer Max Seigal, Ohio Wesleyan Class of 2009, in Gallery 2001 inside Beeghly Library, 43 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Seigal combines his OWU degrees in biology and environmental science to capture breathtaking views of the natural world. Gallery 2001, on the library’s first floor, is open during library hours. For times, visit library.owu.edu/hours. The gallery is a gift from the Class of 2001 and a satellite of the Richard M. Ross Art Museum. Admission is free. Learn more at owu.edu/ross.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO